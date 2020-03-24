GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.47 ($29.62).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €16.29 ($18.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.