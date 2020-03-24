Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of GCO opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Genesco by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesco by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

