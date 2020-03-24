Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.38. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $11.80.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

