Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Down 1.4%

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.34 and last traded at $73.07, approximately 342,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 493,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,456,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Globant by 492.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Globant by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,091,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Globant by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 228,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,521,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

