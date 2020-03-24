Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOGL. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $390.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

