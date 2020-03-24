Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

HMSNF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

