Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.56%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $189,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

