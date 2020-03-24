Head to Head Survey: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Fang (NASDAQ:SFUN)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International N/A N/A N/A Fang -11.09% -3.90% -1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for So-Young International and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $18.65, suggesting a potential upside of 113.88%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Fang.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $89.77 million 9.92 $8.01 million N/A N/A Fang $303.02 million 0.53 -$114.91 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fang.

Summary

So-Young International beats Fang on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

