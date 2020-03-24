HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

