Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,993 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

