Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 19.4% After Earnings Miss

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares traded down 19.4% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.94, 1,268,234 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 504,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

