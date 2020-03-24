Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

