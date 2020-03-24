Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $69,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International stock opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

