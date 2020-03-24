Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.99, 207,872 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,738,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.02.

In other news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

