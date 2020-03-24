Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.41). Sell-side analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $72,711. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

