Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Illumina by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $237.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.47.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.