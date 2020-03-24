Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 18.6%

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) rose 18.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.01, approximately 120,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 121,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $3,491,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $9,851,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $15,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

