Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 8.1%

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.41, 161,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,422,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price objective (up previously from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $818.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

