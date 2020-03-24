Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Inogen stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $881.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $5,608,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 57.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

