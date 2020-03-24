Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

INSM opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,766,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,617,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Insmed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,028,000 after buying an additional 659,239 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 340,472 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

