Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $352.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

