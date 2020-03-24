INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of INTL stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $619.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. INTL Fcstone has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $59,654.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,737 shares of company stock worth $87,963. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

