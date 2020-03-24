Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of IVZ opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Invesco has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

