InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,011.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mauer purchased 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $92,893.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,610 shares in the company, valued at $762,156.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 321,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,283 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

