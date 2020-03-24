iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $56,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

