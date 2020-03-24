iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $56,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,684,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.