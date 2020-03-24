iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IGSB opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.