Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

