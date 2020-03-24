J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Down 12.5%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price was down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 7,441,630 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,692,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCP shares. ValuEngine raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in J C Penney by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

