Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JANL opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Janel has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery.

