Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JHG. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

