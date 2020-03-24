Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.81. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

