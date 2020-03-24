Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.10, approximately 300,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,382,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.