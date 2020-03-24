Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

