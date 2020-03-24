Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) fell 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.85 and last traded at $81.67, 376,569 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 768,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

