Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 2,070.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.