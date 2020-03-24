Kane Biotech (KNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

KNE stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kane Biotech has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.26.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

