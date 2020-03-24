KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. G.Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 217,461 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

