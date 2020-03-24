Koninklijke Philips Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,692% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

