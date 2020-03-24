Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Kopin alerts:

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kopin had a negative net margin of 99.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 12,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,652 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kopin by 491.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kopin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Read More: Hold Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.