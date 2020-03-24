L Brands (NYSE:LB) Trading Down 11%

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s share price fell 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $8.70, 5,128,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,962,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several research firms have commented on LB. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in L Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

