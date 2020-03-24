LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of LGIH opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

