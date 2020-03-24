Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Down 10.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares traded down 10.6% during trading on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $27.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liberty Global traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.76, 3,516,797 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,886,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $18,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

