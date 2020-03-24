LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $34.42, approximately 54,381 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 756,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $88,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $52,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

