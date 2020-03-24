LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $34.42, approximately 54,381 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 756,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.
A number of research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $88,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $52,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.