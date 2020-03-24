Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 64.69% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $241.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ruben S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris H. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,756 shares of company stock valued at $328,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

