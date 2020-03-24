McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given $99.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $99.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 7 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.