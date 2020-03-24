Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE:MDT opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

