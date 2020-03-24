Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,608,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,274,000 after buying an additional 49,302 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 213,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,035,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after purchasing an additional 877,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.