Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MKGAF stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.71. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.