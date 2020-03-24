MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

